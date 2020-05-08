Missing Muscatine 14-year-old found safe in Minnesota, man arrested in the case

On Friday, Investigators found a missing 14-year-old girl safe and arrested the Minnesota man who allegedly kidnapped her earlier this week.

The girl was found safe in St. Paul at 4 p.m. on May 7 along with Luis Alfredo Moreira Bravo, 26, of Edina, Minnesota, who was arrested. Bravo has been charged in Iowa with Kidnapping and faces charges in Minnesota as well.

The girl was reported missing on May 6. Muscatine Police met with family members, gathered information and tried to find the girl at the residences of friends and family.

Investigators discovered on May 7 that the girl had become connected with an adult male from Minnesota through social media. Muscatine Police were joined by the FBI out of the Quad Cities during the investigation.

The incident is still under investigation.

