Miss Iowa speaks about mental health with students at Marion Library

The Marion Library had a visitor Monday who brought a little bling. Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, spoke with middle and elementary school students about mental health and suicide awareness. The presentation is called "Five Lessons of HOPE" and gives Hughes-Shaw the chance to offer advice and share her story.

"It is basically my life story in five lessons and just things I wish I would have known earlier and advice I would give to kids in middle and high school ages and also just some time to have some really good conversations," Hughes-Shaw said.

She held a second workshop Monday evening for elementary school students on positive social and emotional habits.