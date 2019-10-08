Miracle League of Dubuque construction behind due to rainy September

The rainy September weather has put the construction of an inclusive playground behind schedule.

Crews work on the Miracle League of Dubuque in Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. (Allison Wong/KCRG)

The Miracle League of Dubuque began constructing a playground and baseball diamond in the spring. Officials hoped to have it open by October 15, but heavy and frequent rainfall put things about 30 days behind schedule. Now crews are aiming to have it open by Thanksgiving.

Board President Merle Santjer said crews still need to install the rubberized surface around the playground, which will take at least another month.

The rain also put the construction of restrooms behind. Sanjter said they cannot open the park until those are complete.