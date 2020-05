Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a boat to explode at Saylorville Lake in Johnston on May 25.

KCCI reports the explosion happened at around 4:30 p.m. in an area commonly known as Party Cove.

The Johnston Fire Department says bystanders helped people on the boat get to the marina.

The fire and explosion destroyed the boat.

It's unclear how many people were on board at the time but firefighters say there were minor injuries.

