A judge sentenced a 51-year-old Minnesota man to 27 years in prison for traveling to Iowa to have sex with minors.

Terrance Nordwall was found guilty of attempted sex trafficking of children among other charges.

Authorities say he believed he was arranging to meet two teenage girls in March and April of 2019. Once Nordwall got to Cedar Rapids, officers arrested him.

He was charged in a similar case in Minnesota in 2004.