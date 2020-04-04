Minnesota governor worried about response from border states

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he's worried about neighboring states that have yet to issue stay-at-home orders to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020 file photo, Gov. Tim Walz speaks during news conference in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa were among a handful of states that did not have statewide orders in place as of Friday afternoon. Governors from those states said they have put a number of safeguards in place and many businesses are shut down.

Walz says it's likely that he will extent Minnesota's order to the end of April. The Pioneer Press reports that Walz says the state's residents are saving lives by following the rules set in place.