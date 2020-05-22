Minnesota State Fair canceled this year

The "great-Minnesota, get together" will have to wait until next year. On Friday, officials canceled the Minnesota State Fair.

It's one of the biggest state fairs in the country, with more than 2 million people attending last year. Leaders said the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible to move forward.

Minnesota reported 33 deaths along with 813 newly confirmed cases on Friday.

This is the sixth time the Minnesota State Fair has been canceled since it started in 1859. The last time was in 1946 due to a polio epidemic.