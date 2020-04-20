Milwaukee company to pay fine in Maytag asbestos case in Newton

A Milwaukee real estate company has agreed to pay $75,000 to the state of Iowa for violating asbestos regulations.

The Iowa Attorney General's Office announced Monday that Phoenix Investors LLC agreed to the consent order on Friday. The violations occurred at a former Maytag building in Newton, which was used to power the former Maytag appliance factory.

The state alleged that Phoenix and a second company, JB2 Services, committed multiple violations, including not inspecting for asbestos before renovating the building. The state's lawsuit against JB2, also of Milwaukee, remains active.