Miller Riverview Park & Campground opening May 27 in Dubuque

Miller Riverview Park and Campground in Dubuque are set to open on May 27th for self-contained camping units only.

Staff at the park have been working to prepare for this opening and there are practices and protocols that will be in place at the park to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The campground is open to those self-contained units, which could be an RV or trailer with a bathroom or tents with portable toilets. All restrooms and shower buildings will be closed.

Playgrounds and pavillions remain close and the campground will be open to campers only, no visitors. Water, electricity, and park dump stations will be available.

People can use picnic tables at their own risk. Any campfires should be for occupants of the campsite only.

Signage will be posted in the park to notify campers of these practices. Some campsites may be blocked off to increase the distance between campers.

Campers are encouraged to use the online reservation system as the campground office will remain closed to the public. You can make a reservation here: www.cityofdubuque.org/millerriverview

A check-in kiosk will be available near the office for cash reservations.