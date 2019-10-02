Miller-Meeks seeking open 2nd District seat in 2020

Another candidate threw her hat into the ring today for what will be Iowa's open 2nd congressional district in 2020. Mariannette Miller-Meeks announced her campaign. She's run for the position three other times.

Former Illinois Congressman Bobby Schilling is the only other Republican running right now. He served one full term in Illinois, and later moved to Iowa.

Former State Senator Rita Hart and Iowa DOT engineer Newman Abuissa are the two Democrats running.

The candidates are seeking Rep. Dave Loebsack's seat. He's planning to retire after more than 15 years in Washington.