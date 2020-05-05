Miller, 10 other attorneys general seek probe into meat packing industry

The attorneys general for 11 Midwestern states, including Iowa attorney general Tom Miller, have urged the Justice Department to investigate market concentration and potential price-fixing by meatpackers in the cattle industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state attorneys general wrote in a letter dated Tuesday to U.S. Attorney General William Barr that the concentrated market structure of the beef industry makes it particularly susceptible to market manipulation, particularly during times of food insecurity, such as the current COVID-19 crisis. The four largest meat processing companies control 80% of the total beef market, according to the letter.

The letter cites concern with the increasing price of beef for consumers, but the low price of cattle which continues to fall.

“We are specifically asking the Department of Justice to lead a thorough examination of the competitive dynamics of this industry,” the letter says. “Now, more than ever, we need to dedicate our collective resources to promote competition and protect consumers.”

The letter was signed by attorneys general in North Dakota, Missouri, Colorado, South Dakota, Montana, Arizona, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wyoming.