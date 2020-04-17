Milder weekend weather

Snow is already melting away and will be gone as warmer weather moves in. Patchy fog could develop tonight with low-level moisture in place. On Saturday our west wind turns to the southwest and increases with gusts to 40 mph. A southwest wind also brings warm conditions and eats away at the snow cover. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, coolest where there is snow on the ground. A weak front passes by bringing us into the middle 50s on Sunday. So far next week looks generally quiet and mild. Have a good night and a safe and healthy weekend.