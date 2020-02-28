Milder weather arrives in time for the weekend

All signs point to a mild weekend and there's no cold air in sight next week, either.

Lows drop into the teens Friday night under a clear sky. However, after that chilly start to the day Saturday, temperatures quickly rise under a mostly sunny sky. Highs will range from the 40s in the north where there's snow on the ground to the 50s over southern Iowa where the ground is bare. Sunday is warmer yet with widespread 50s and even some lower 60s. There may be a little bit of a breeze at times this weekend, but nothing major.

While highs are lower next week, they'll still be in the 40s to around 50. The weather also looks generally dry, with only a small chance of showers possibly mixing with wet snowflakes on Thursday.