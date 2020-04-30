Milder weather ahead for the weekend

We have a very nice end to the week and start the weekend upcoming. Overnight the sky remains clear as the winds finally diminish. A southerly wind picks up on Friday helping to bring milder air into the region. More clouds are expected as a warm front moves through the state. This could trigger a sprinkle or two. Saturday is the bright spot for the weekend. Partly cloudy sky and highs in the middle 70s look likely. Sunday brings a rain chance, but it looks isolated and light. Have a good night and stay healthy.

