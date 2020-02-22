Mild with a good deal of sunshine

A fantastic weekend, weather-wise, begins today. Ample sunshine will be in place for all this morning, though a few clouds will be possible north of Highway 30 as the day wears on. Temperatures will be mild, though cooler in areas that still have snow on the ground. Highs range from near 40 north, to the low 50s south. Sunday starts off similar to Saturday, though with an overall increase in clouds. Temperatures will be mild again, with mid to upper 40s and low 50s common. Things take a turn starting on Monday, with colder air in place and a mix of rain and snow possible. Snow chances continue over a prolonged period, into Wednesday, before wrapping up. In its wake, colder air sticks around with highs in the low to mid 20s. Some warming looks likely toward next weekend again.