Mild weather ends soon, snow arrives this weekend

The mild weather this afternoon won't last as a winter storm is set to move across the Midwest late Friday into Saturday.

Snowfall forecast for Friday evening through Saturday night. There will probably be a break in the snow Saturday morning.

Strong south breezes are pushing this afternoon's highs into the upper 40s north to middle 50s south. We'll have a mostly cloudy sky and perhaps and isolated shower.

Most of tomorrow will be dry until a rain/snow mix develops late. It'll be windy again, but from the north, keeping highs in the middle 30s. The wintry mix turns to snow Friday night. We'll probably get a lull in the snow early Saturday before it picks up again in the afternoon and evening. Snow will taper off late Saturday night. Total snowfall from Friday night through Saturday night should be 3-6" across the eastern part of our area, including Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, and Iowa City. Farther west, total snowfall looks to be 1-3".

There will be a strong north wind throughout the event, so blowing snow may be an issue in open areas.

A small change in the track would affect snowfall totals, so stay updated into the weekend.