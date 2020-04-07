Mild weather ends Wednesday with gusty winds, light showers

This afternoon will be the warmest in a while as highs climb into the 70s across much of the area. Areas of low clouds will break, giving way to some pleasant sunshine. The weather stays quiet overnight into Wednesday morning.

A strong cold front hits around the midday hours Wednesday. Behind it, temperatures will fall as a gusty northwest wind takes over. Light showers are also possible after that front passes. After most of us hit the 60s, much cooler weather holds on tight for quite a while. Highs will just be in the 40s on Thursday with a blustery northwest wind to go along with it. Highs stay mostly in the 40s straight into next week. We also have a chance of showers this weekend.