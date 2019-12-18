Mild temperatures return soon, lasting into next week

Milder weather is on its way and will be around for the better part of a week. Patchy fog is possible late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Otherwise, we'll just have passing clouds with temperatures near 20 to start the day with afternoon highs in the upper 30s. Thicker clouds are over us Friday, but we'll still warm into the lower 40s.

The weekend looks fantastic for late-December if you like highs well into the 40s along with a mostly sunny sky. We'll keep the 40s going right into the first part of next week.

There's a slight chance of showers on Christmas, which would mix with wet snowflakes on Thursday if that system moves in as we currently expect. Highs drop back to the 30s late next week.