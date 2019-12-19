Mild temperatures continue

Plenty of sunshine as we head towards sunset tonight. Temperatures overnight will drop into the mid-20s with increasing cloud cover.

Blue sky with clouds

Mostly cloudy skies to end the week on Friday. Highs will still be mild though in the low 40s.

This weekend is looking gorgeous. Highs in the mid to upper 40s with lots of sunshine. A few places may even hit 50 on Sunday.

Mild and dry to start next week, with highs continuing to stay in the 40s through Christmas.

There is a slight chance of rain on Christmas with a possible rain/snow mix on Thursday. Temperatures drop into the 30s.