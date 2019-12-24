CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Once again mild conditions remain in place throughout the state. Highs stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s through Christmas Day. The only areas of travel concern, nationwide, are the Southeast and Rockies. Some cooler weather builds later this week, but only dropping highs to 40, which is still above normal. There is a possible storm system that could affect us this weekend with rain and snow. Have a Merry Christmas!
Mild night for Santa
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Tue 1:47 PM, Dec 24, 2019