Mild for Saturday before big change arrives

Today will easily be the nicest day within our upcoming forecast, with highs into the 40s and low 50s. Areas in the south will see the warmest conditions, with the most sunshine. In the north, with more clouds earlier and closer to the colder air, highs will be more toward the mid 40s. Things change big time on Sunday, after an early high in the mid 30s and low 40s, temperatures start to fall on northerly winds after a front moves through. This is the leading edge of a very cold airmass that will be present through the early part of the week. Highs will be well below normal, possibly struggling to reach 20 degrees in some places on Tuesday. Gradual warming appears likely toward next weekend.