Mild, dry weather ahead for Easter weekend

This weekend is going to be just plain nice for the latter half of April. The wind really backs off Friday night, and under a clear sky, lows fall into the 30s. Saturday looks sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Easter starts with temperatures in the upper 40s, reaching all the way to near 80 for the afternoon. It'll be breezy at times in the afternoon as the sky turns partly cloudy.

There's a chance of showers Sunday night through Monday night. Highs return to the 60s for a few days, but we ought to be in the 70s again for the second half of next week.