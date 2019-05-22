Mild and breezy Wednesday

We are still on track for an awesome Wednesday! Plan on clouds this morning to thin and give way to sunshine. This process should be pretty fast allowing for temperatures to climb well into the 70s for much of the area. Look for a gusty southwest wind to accompany today's mild air.

Tonight, only a slight chance of rain exists for extreme southeast Iowa and amounts should remain pretty light. It's feasible that it will entirely miss the area to the southeast. Thursday, plan on similar temperatures with the wind turned down substantially.

Thursday night into Friday morning, the active pattern kicks right back in again with a respectable complex of showers and storms becoming likely. Later Friday, some re-development may occur as well.

Going into the holiday weekend, we want to continue to stress that there will be many dry hours ahead, with mainly nighttime showers and storms that become scattered and weaken through the day.