CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- The weather stays comfortable and quiet as we end the weekend. Expect more clouds as the day progresses with highs in the 30s and 40s. Monday has a system that moves in with snow and rain across eastern Iowa. It looks like mostly a rain event for us with the best snow chances throughout the storm in the north. Colder weather works its way in behind this system, but not as cold as early last week. Have a great day.
Mild Sunday, Wintry Mix Monday
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Sun 6:37 AM, Feb 16, 2020