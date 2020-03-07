Mild & breezy end to the weekend, rain likely Monday

A nice evening to take a walk or even eat dinner outside. Temperatures will be holding in the upper 40s, low 50s. Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s with mostly cloudy skies.

Warmer for your Sunday with highs in the low to mid-60s with a mix of sun and clouds. It will continue to be breezy from the south between 15-20 mph, gusts up to 35 mph.

Clouds will increase Sunday night making way for our next impactful system. Rain is going to be likely most of the day on Monday. Rainfall amounts could be between 0.5-1". Higher totals will be towards the south.

Highs on Monday in the low 50s. We drop into the low 30s Monday night and then highs on Tuesday in the upper 40s. Another chance of rain comes Wednesday and Thursday.

Continue getting updates through KCRG-TV9, here at kcrg.com, and on the First Alert Weather app. If you have an Apple device, download the app here. If you have an Android device, download the app here.