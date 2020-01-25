Managing to keep a clean supply of water isn’t something many people stop to think about, but on Saturday that’s exactly what 40 teams of middle school students focused on.

Middle school students focus on clean water at 2020 Regional Future City Competition

The 2020 Iowa Regional Future City competition was held at Prairie Point Middle School.

Students from across the state spent months researching how to clean a city’s water supply from different pollutions.

“If you didn’t have a solution you’ll be wasting a lot of water,” said JJ White. Especially harming the environment a lot and you damage ecosystems kill fish kill tons of stuff.”

“Malta doesn’t have an answer for their water issue,” said Maya Carrizales. “Most people are scared of drinking their water.”

The national competition will take place on February 18th.

