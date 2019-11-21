MidAmerican Energy to place electric vehicle charging stations in five Iowa cities, Waterloo included

MidAmerican Energy plans to build electric vehicle fast-charging stations and will be available to the public in five Iowa cities, including Waterloo, by the end of December.

The company said it will also install the 50-kilowatt direct-current fast chargers in Clarinda, Emmetsburg, Fort Dodge and Sheldon. Next year, Altoona and Carroll will get chargers.

In addition, MidAmerican said it will build and install 160 kW DC ultra-fast chargers in more heavily traveled corridors in Avoca, Davenport, Early, Fort Dodge and Waterloo.

DC fast-chargers can provide electric vehicles with 80% charge in less than 40 minutes while the ultra-fast chargers can provide the same charge in half the time.

"MidAmerican Energy has contracted with Los Angeles-based Greenlots to install charging stations and provide payment systems at host locations," the company said in a press release. "MidAmerican Energy will establish and maintain the charging stations while the site hosts will operate them. Customers pay the usage fee, set by the site host and consistent with state laws and regulations, through a payment card or Greenlots app."

The stations will be compatible with most electric vehicles, the company said.

The 18 stations will be within MidAmerican's service area with a focus on I-80, I-29 and Highway 20.

50 kW DC fast-charging stations to begin construction by Dec. 31:

• Clarinda: Casey’s General Store, 1107 S. 16th St.

• Emmetsburg: Casey’s General Store, 2406 Main St.

• Fort Dodge: Hy-Vee, 115 S. 29th St.

• Sheldon: Fareway, 2603 Park St.

• Waterloo: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

50 kW DC fast-charging station to be built in 2020:

• Altoona: Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh, 3590 Prairie Fire Drive NW

• Carroll: site under negotiation

160 kW DC ultra-fast charging stations to be built in 2020:

• Avoca: Casey’s General Store, 1019 N. Chestnut St.

• Davenport: site under negotiation

• Early: Casey’s General Store, 2245 Karr Ave.

• Fort Dodge: site under negotiation

• Waterloo: Hy-Vee, 1422 Flammang Dr.

• Six additional sites under negotiation