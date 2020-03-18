MidAmerican Energy suspending disconnections, waiving late fees

A major utility serving Iowans will be giving customers relief from delinquent payment shutdowns until further notice in response to hardships from the spread of the novel coronavirus.

MidAmerican Energy said they would stop disconnecting customers for non-payment, as well as waive deposits and late fees. The company will also work with customers to set up payment plans if needed, according to officials.

The company is also taking steps to protect its employees from contracting COVID-19. They will ask homeowners if anybody is under self-isolation. If they are, workers will decide whether to postpone work or take extra precautions.

Customers who need to make payment arrangements should call (888) 427-5632.