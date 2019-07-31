MidAmerican Energy planning to create network of fast-charge stations for electric cars in Iowa

An Iowa-based utility company is planning on building a series of electric vehicle chargers in Iowa, the company announced on Wednesday.

MidAmerican Energy Company, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy subsidiary which is headquartered in Des Moines, intends to install 15 fast-charging stations in rural and urban communities across the state.

The direct current chargers, which are sometimes referred to as "Level 3" chargers, are capable of charging an electric vehicle in 20 to 45 minutes, according to the company.

MidAmerican's choices for cities to host the chargers include Davenport, Iowa City, Oskaloosa, and Waterloo in eastern Iowa. Other locations are Altoona, Avoca, Carroll, Clarinda, Dexter, Early, Emmetsburg, Fort Dodge, Little Sioux, Sheldon, and Sioux City.

The charging sites will include two plugs for electric vehicles. All of the proposed locations fall within MidAmerican's electric service area.

"We’re investing in a program that supports our customers by making emission-free driving more attractive and convenient,” Nick Nation, electric operations general manager for MidAmerican, said, in a statement. “This goes hand-in-hand with MidAmerican Energy’s vision to provide our customers with 100% clean, renewable energy.”

Businesses and organizations in the proposed communities are eligible to apply to MidAmerican to host the chargers on their property. The company will purchase, install, and maintain the devices. The locations hosting the devices will be able to set fees for usage pursuant to state law.

Currently, MidAmerican offers $500 rebates to customers who buy or lease a new electric vehicle, and $1,500 rebates to businesses that purchase a "Level 2" charging station.

Installation of the network of charges should begin before the end of the year, according to MidAmerican.