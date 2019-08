MidAmerican Energy has plans to add fast-charging stations for electric vehicles in more than a dozen Iowa cities.

Photo: Every Car Listed / Flickr

The Des Moines-based energy company says it plans to build the publicly-accessible stations. Each station will include two charging plugs per station. The stops will be in 15 communities in Iowa, in both rural and urban areas.

The stations can generally charge an electric vehicle in 20 to 45 minutes.