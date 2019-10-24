Mid-Prairie students encouraging seniors, juniors to register to vote prior to 2020 election

Younger voters, between the ages of 18 and 29, had the lowest turnout of any age group during the 2016 presidential election- and a small group at Mid-Prairie High School wants to change that, starting with its student body

There are not many Golden Hawks at Mid-Prairie High School- but for six students and one teacher, they are hoping to get all of the senior class and as many juniors that are old enough registered to vote prior to the 2020 election.

A group of students partnered with the Iowa Secretary state to participate in the Inspire2Vote initiative, a push nationwide to get more high school students registered to vote.

For Brianna Ghumm, a senior at Mid-Prairie, and five of her peers, they are spending time at school working on a plan to get other students interested in politics and registered.

"I know sometimes it's not as popular to get involved in politics at a young age and whatnot," Ghumm said. "But if you think- I get to vote for president next year during the election, that's kind of a big deal for people even for when we are 18."

Through the guidance of their social studies teacher, Schuyler Snakenberg, the students are preparing to not only present to fellow students the importance of voting, but what candidates they can vote for.

"So many people have sacrificed so much to get the right to vote that I think it's important for our young people to recognize that this is something that people have struggled for," Snakenberg said.

"I realized that I really did care about my opinion and the fact that I do get a say in what goes on in this country, or who gets to choose what goes on in this country," Ghumm said.

So their plan is to inform students of their options at an assembly on November 8, get them interested and registered to vote, and even caucus in February.

"I think if we even get one kid that's out there that's willing to go and caucus and willing to go out and vote, that's a success story right there," Snakenberg said.

"There's a lot of people that have their viewpoints in who they would like to be president, and I don't think they're going to throw that away," Ghumm said. "So I think they'll definitely register to vote."

Ghumm and Snakenberg said the ultimate goal in the coming months would be hosting candidates at school to hear the opinions of the student body face-to-face.

"We want to bring up the fact that though we're a small school, we're not outweighed by larger cities or larger schools," Ghumm said. "We want to make sure that our voices are still heard too, and we're not just being ignored."

Snakenberg and Ghumm said they hope that the efforts at their school could show other larger districts to get involved in similar initiatives.