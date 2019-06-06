Mid Prairie School District offers counseling services after student's death

An eastern Iowa community is grieving over the death of a 16-year-old boy.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office say Colton Allen was last seen at a gathering south of Kalona on Wednesday. Authorities found his body on Thursday.

Deputies were on scene near the 1500 block of Highway 1 most of Thursday afternoon. It’s the same area Colton Allen was last seen Wednesday night, wearing a swimsuit.

Authorities have not said what events led up to his death.

"It breaks your heart a bit,” Superintendent Mark Schneider said.

Classes ended Wednesday for the school year at Mid Prairie. Schneider said the district stepped into action as soon as they heard about Allen's death. That includes calling in 15 counselors.

"Not only from our school district but also the Grant Wood ADEA they have a crisis team. We also have a good relationship with churches in the district and able to get a hold of the Mid Prairie Council of Churches,” Schneider said.

Schneider said Allen's family received some counseling Thursday. He added it's important for everyone in this community to have a safe place to visit.

Sessions will be available through Friday and could resume this fall.