Michigan man arrested in Dubuque County after more than 146 pounds of pot found in vehicle

A Michigan man is facing charges after deputies in Dubuque County say he had a large amount of marijuana and THC product in his vehicle.

Graham Musial, 36, of Stephenson, Michigan, is facing charges after deputies in Dubuque County say he had a large amount of marijuana and THC product in his vehicle. (Courtesy Image)

Just after 10:40 p.m. Sunday, deputies said they stopped Graham Musial, 36, of Stephenson, Michigan, for a traffic violation. The sheriff's office said a K9 detected substances in the car.

During their search, deputies found more than 146 pounds of marijuana and THC product inside.

Musial was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana along with other charges.

Dubuque County Sheriff Kennedy said the street value of the drugs is between $250,000 and $300,000.