Michael W. Oglesby Foundation raises awareness on Pancreatic Cancer Day

People who knew Michael Oglesby say he loved to ride RABGRAI, was a skillful engineer and spent a lot of time with his family and friends. They would also say he seemed to be healthy until doctors diagnosed him with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2015. He was only 52.

The Michael W. Oglesby Foundation raises awareness and money for pancreatic cancer. (Allison Wong, KCRG)

"He came down with a blood clot and shortly afterward it was stage 4 pancreatic cancer," his sister, Diane Rambousek, explained.

The diagnosis came on November 6 and just two months later he passed away.

"We went through the holiday and Thanksgiving and Christmas and between those two holidays, his condition deteriorated day by day," his brother, Tom Oglesby, said.

The family was devastated, and Diane said, "We pretty much all channeled our grief. How can we make something positive out of this big negative?”

That's how the Michael W. Oglesby Foundation was created. Its goal is to educate people about pancreatic cancer, support those affected, and help find a cure.

"We'd like to think Mike is guiding us, but it's certainly not about him. It's about everybody else there that's had someone who lost a loved one, a friend, a co-worker to pancreatic cancer," Diane said.

According to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, more than 45,000 people will die from this disease in 2019. Diane said improved screening could lead to early detection and better survival rates.

"Lung cancer there's x-rays. Colonoscopies for colon cancer. Mammograms for breast cancer. There's not a screening tool," for pancreatic cancer, Diane said. "The treatment right now is less than 25 percent effective for pancreatic cancer, so people die within a year's time."

Tom, Diane, the rest of their family and friends are working towards a world where pancreatic cancer is the most curable cancer and all in Mike's memory.

"We need to get the word out, the awareness out," Diane said.

To learn more about the foundation and how to get involved, visit the Michael W. Oglesby Foundation website.