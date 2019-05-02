Micalla Rettinger's funeral to be held Friday

Friday, the funeral will take place for a former University of Northern Iowa softball player who was killed by a stray bullet on Sunday.

The bullet struck Micalla Rettinger, 25, while she was driving on Highway 218 from Cedar Falls to Waterloo early Sunday morning. The bullet broke through the window of her car, hit her in the neck, and then struck her boyfriend, Adam Kimball, 32, in the face. She died a short time later. He is recovering from his injuries.

Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $58 thousand reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Rettinger's funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday in her hometown -- Lenexa, Kansas. Her family is asking for memorials to be donated in her name to a softball scholarship at UNI.