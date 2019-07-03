Metro Youth Football Association buys guardian caps for helmets to help reduce collision impacts

As more parents are choosing not to sign their kids up for youth football. One Eastern Iowa program just got a new tool in an effort to make the game safer.

The Metro Youth Football Association just purchased 1,000 guardian caps. They are padded, soft shell helmet covers used to reduce the impact of collisions. Metro Youth tells TV-9 that the caps reduces that collision impact on the helmet by 30 percent.

Several college programs already use guardian caps in practice. The Iowa State Cyclones being one of them. The guardian caps are wrapped around a helmet.

Metro used fundraising dollars to cover the $30,000 price tag for 1,000 of them. They will last about 4 years.

Third through sixth graders will wear the caps for games and practice, while 7th and 8th graders will wear them in practice, then decide if they want to in games. That's because they won't have them when they start football at the middle school level. Organizers say they're trying to end the stigma associated with tackle football.

"If we're able to show that there isn't an increased risk in football compared to soccer and other sports then I think people will realize that it's worth it,” said Louie Ervin President with Metro Youth Football Association. “There's a lot of intrinsic things that you can get out of this game that it's tough to get anywhere else."

They plan to start using the guardian caps in the fall. Metro says their youth football signups have declined over the years, but they saw a slight increase for flag football signups this spring.

Metro has been using their Facebook page to let parents know about the guardian caps, hoping it will convince some who are on the fence.

