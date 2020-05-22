Metro Library Network offering curbside pick-up to re-load on books

If all this time at home led to more reading, then it's time to re-load on books.

The Ladd Library, a branch in the Cedar Rapids public library system, on July 1, 2019 (KCRG)

The Metro Library Network, which includes Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha, and Marion, started curbside, no-contact pick-up today.

The buildings are still closed because the library network says it needs more time to be ready. The staff is wearing masks and PPE, as well as using hand sanitizer frequently.

For the Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library, people will park on the 5th Avenue side of the library and stay in their vehicles until someone from the library sets the materials on a table. The library director says this is a great way to transition service from digital-only to physical materials.

Dara Schmidt, the director said, "You can request items online we'll call you when they're ready. If you don't and you just want to call us up will be happy to let you request over the phone however is best for you we're happy to help you get the books as soon as we can."

The libraries are eliminating overdue fines for now. They are working on how they will safely check items back in and get them ready for future use.