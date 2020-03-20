Metro Library Network discontinues holds pick up service due to COVID-19

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Metro Library Network announced that they will be discontinuing holds pick up service.

This includes all public libraries in Cedar Rapids, Marion, and Hiawatha. This will go into effect on March 20, 2020.

They also announced they will closing all drop-off locations at Hy-Vee locations. If you do have items that are ready to return, you are asked to hold onto them for now. Due dates have been extended and they will be waiving any fines.

The Metro Library Network stated, "During this time, we are also working to increase the availability of online resources and will keep you updated in this regard. Thank you for your patience as we do everything we can to continue to provide you with library service."