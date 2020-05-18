Metro Libraries to offer low or no-contact curbside pickup starting May 22

The Metro Library Network announced it will offer low or no-contact curbside hold pickup of library materials starting May 22.

The network includes Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha and Marion public libraries, with staff having established low, or no-contact, delivery methods for materials at these locations.

“Our libraries have been working behind the scenes to prepare to provide curbside hold pickups so that our patrons can one again access library materials,” said Jeaneal Weeks, Hiawatha Public Library Director. “Safety of our staff and patrons is always our number one priority and we are now confident in our process and knowledge to be able to offer this service.”

Libraries are currently closed due to the pandemic, and all programs and events have been canceled through June 16.

All due dates have been pushed back to the 16th as well. Metro Libraries said it needs more time to implement public health recommendations for material sanitation and quarantine.

Metro Libraries said all materials that will be distributed through the curbside hold pickup will have undergone a quarantine period or been disinfected to help prevent exposure of germs.

Each Metro Library has their own hours:

Cedar Rapids Public Library:

Holds Pick-Up Hours:

Monday-Thursday, 9:30 am – 7 pm

Friday-Saturday, 9:30 am – 4:30 pm

When notified your hold is available, please visit the Library and call 319.261.7323 for instructions.

Hiawatha Public Library:

Holds Pick-Up Hours:

Monday-Thursday, 10 am - 7:30 pm

Friday and Saturday, 10 am - 4:30 pm

You will be notified when your hold is available. Once notified please call 319-393-1414 for further instructions.

Marion Public Library:

Holds Pick-Up Hours:

Monday-Thursday 9am-7pm

Fridays 9am-5pm

Closed Sat & Sun

When notified your hold is available, please visit the Library and call 319.377.3412 for instructions.

Metro Libraries says it is waiving fines for all library materials accessed through the curbside hold pickup.

For more information visit metrolibrarynetwork.org.