Metro High students hold voter registration drive as learning opportunity

Students from the government class at Metro High School in Cedar Rapids held a voter registration drive on Wednesday.

A sign made by a Metro High School student as part of their voter registration drive on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)

The idea behind adding this to the curriculum is to try to get kids engaged as citizens in the community.

"It's not just the concept of 'I need to be a good citizen, what does that look like,'" Trevor Templeman, one of the social studies teachers at Metro, said. "This is actually helping people register to vote so their voice can be heard."

Templeman added that the goal was to have students guide and lead the process, from staffing the registration drive to creating some of the signs used for promotion. Another of the purposes of the event was to have students understand that the voter registration process can be difficult.

"It's hard to get people to come participate, it's difficult to go door to door handing out flyers, but it's worth it," Templeman said. "There's value in having your voice heard and then getting out there to help other people have their voice."

It's a challenge that some Metro students who participated in the drive were ready for.

"It's our job to try and get people to look past that and vote for the bigger picture," Maddie Hoble, a senior at Metro, said.

Hoble also encouraged other potential young voters to go ahead and register.

"You should definitely register to vote because you're affecting our generation and the next generations to come after that," Hoble said.