Methodist minister in Iowa City could lose job because she's openly gay

A Methodist reverend in Iowa says she could lose her job because she is openly gay.

Reverend Anna Blaedel, director of the University of Iowa's Wesley Center, met with the Conference of Iowa United Methodist Church Thursday. She is facing three complaints from Methodists in other states about her being a reverend who is gay, according to station KCCI.

The Methodist Book of Discipline says a member of the congregation can be gay but reverends cannot.

Dozens of people turned out to support Blaedel, singing hymns and chanting.

"We're here to say that a church that purges, persecutes queer and trans people, is a church making a mockery of the gospel," she said.

Reverend Blaedel expects an email within the next few days from the Methodist Conference on what's next.