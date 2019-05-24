Meteorologists to survey tornado damage Saturday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Meteorologists from the National Weather Service will spend Saturday surveying storm damage from Friday's tornado that moved through Johnson County.
A tornado passing through Washington and Johnson Counties on Friday, May 24, 2019. (ED ECKLES/COURTESY)
The meteorologists will look at damage and radar data to determine the strength, wind speeds and path of the tornado. That information will be used to give the tornado a ranking on the Enhanced Fujita scale.
The results of the storm survey are expected to be released Saturday afternoon.