Meteorological vs Astronomical Spring

Winter is coming to an end, which means spring is just around the corner, but you may hear of Meteorological Spring and Astronomical Spring, what is the difference?

Astronomical Spring starts on March 19th this year. This is based on the Earth’s tilt and the movement around the sun. This is when an equinox occurs and is known as the official start of spring. The equinox is when the sun is directly over the equator. This creates an equal 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of nighttime near the equator.

Meteorological Spring started on March 1. This season is based on the annual temperature cycle. The meteorological season is split up into 3 months, so spring is March, April, and May. This was created by meteorologists and climatologists to able to compare seasons throughout the year.