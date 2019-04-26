Messy weather, including snow, hits on Saturday

A quick-hitting weather system will bring rain, snow, and wind to the area Saturday. Showers are possible very late overnight Friday night, with most of the activity getting going close to daybreak Saturday.

Snowfall forecast for Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Rain will quickly transition to snow for areas near and north of Highway 20 and stay as snow. That snow will be heavy at times, especially between about 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. While the snow will stick only to grass and elevated surfaces at first, it’ll eventually come down heavily enough to cause slushy accumulation on roads. Slick travel will be likely. In addition, strong east winds will lower visibility and may cause tree damage where the heavier snow totals happen. Three to seven inches of snow will be possible near and north of Highway 20, with the potential for locally higher totals. Amounts sharply get lower on the southern edge of the snow.

South of the snow, rain will be likely much of the day but may mix with a little wet snow before ending. A half-inch to one inch of rain is possible generally north of Interstate 80 with lower amounts south of there.

Precipitation will end from west to east Saturday evening and should be completely past the Mississippi by about 8 or 9 p.m.

Any small change in the storm track will affect the rain/snow transition area, so places within about 20 miles of Highway 20 have the highest uncertainty on exactly how much snow will happen.