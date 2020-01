Thursday marks five years since a woman from the Meskwaki Settlement disappeared.

Rita Papakee was last seen leaving the Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel on January 16, 2015, but a missing person report wasn't filed until a month later.

There is a $50,000 reward in this case.

Papakee was 41 years old when she disappeared. She's 5 feet 4 inches and weighs between 145 to 170 pounds.