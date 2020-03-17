Meskwaki Casino closed through at least April 14

The Meskwaki Bingo Casino and Hotel has closed its doors to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Meskwaki Tribal Council and MBCH Executive Management said the closure will last until at least April 14. Officials said they will honor all employees’ base pay rates and their benefits during this temporary closure.

The full release is below:

The Meskwaki Tribal Council and MBCH Executive Management met today, Monday, March 16, 2020 and have jointly agreed to the temporary closure of our casino and hotel, effective Tuesday, March 17 at 12 am through April 14, 2020. This closure serves as a preventive measure to ensure the health and well-being of both our team and guests is preserved and protected as the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation continues.

MBCH Executive Management remains unified in the protection of our guests, team members and their families, tribal and local communities, as well as the numerous vendors we utilize in our operations.

Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel will honor all employees’ base pay rates and their benefits during this temporary closure.

It is important to note that our casino has not experienced any cases of COVID-19 and this action is solely a precaution to protect the health and safety of our guests, team members, and community. That said, we will be conducting multiple facility-wide sanitization projects throughout the closure.

Our thoughts are with the families and communities that have been impacted by this virus.

Be smart, be safe, take care of one another, and let’s all do our part to protect our community and those we love most.