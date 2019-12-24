CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) --
Merry Christmas! Highs stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s through Christmas Day. The only areas of travel concern, nationwide, are the Rockies and Desert Southwest. Some cooler weather builds later this week, but only dropping highs to 40, which is still above normal. There is a storm system that could affect us this weekend with rain and snow. From the entire First Alert Storm Team have a Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas - Warm day ahead
