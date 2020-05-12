MercyOne raises over $2,000 for frontline workers with yard sign fundraiser

A northeast Iowa healthcare provider has raised money for frontline workers through a yard sign initiative, according to the company.

The MercyOne Foundation organized the fundraiser, which allows interested persons to purchase a green yard sign that says "We're in This Together" for $25. The money raised goes to the foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund, which helps frontline workers get personal protective equipment and other coronavirus-related needs.

Over $2,400 has been raised so far, according to the foundation.

"The community generosity has simply been amazing - from donated food, drinks and PPE to cash donations," Joe Surma, MercyOne Foundation manager, said, in a statement. "A yard sign is another way you can help, as well as show support on your front lawn. We are hoping to see these signs in all the communities we serve."

More information on the fundraiser can be found through their website.