MercyOne opening temporary clinic to treat patients with respiratory illnesses

MercyOne will be opening a temporary clinic for respiratory illness at the Kimball Ridge Center in Waterloo.

This clinic is only by appointment, walk-ins are not allowed and patients must have a referral from a primary care provider.

"This temporary clinic is a great solution to keep possible cases of COVID-19 out of our waiting rooms, away from other patients and our colleagues," said Jeff Halverson, Vice President of MercyOne Medical Group-Northeast Iowa. "We can slow the spread, keep providers safe, and limit the amount of personal protective equipment we use."

Testing for COVID-19 at the MercyOne testing site will open next week.