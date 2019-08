MercyOne is providing free mammograms for women who are 40 years old or older.

They'll take place Aug. 22 at Oelwein Medical Center, Oct. 24 at Waterloo Medical Center and Nov. 7 at Cedar Falls Medical Center.

Appointments for free mammograms are available from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Oelwein and Cedar Falls events and from 3:30 to 8 p.m. at the Waterloo event.

Call 319-292-2225 to schedule an appointment.